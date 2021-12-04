Afghans in a war-torn village fight to rebuild their homes.

A rising economic crisis has left Javid with little prospect of restoring his home in the rubble of an Afghan town ravaged by years of fighting.

For years, the strategically placed Arzo, which is located along a major road leading into Ghazni’s core city, was a battleground.

Taliban fighters clashed with government forces at five military installations in and around the small settlement, frequently utilizing civilian homes as staging areas.

“There was shooting all day and night, and our house was right in the middle of it,” Javid, 31, told AFP.

This year, the Taliban dug a tunnel inside his wrecked home to strike one of the army stations, he said.

Javid and his family are still staying with relatives in a different area until they can afford to restore their home.

He’s run out of money after borrowing 160,000 Afghanis ($1,680) to reopen his modest shop.

“Without aid from NGOs and the government, my family will be unable to return,” Javid says.

In June, the remaining people of Arzo escaped after more than a year of continuous fighting.

Afghanistan fell to the Taliban two months later, triggering an economic crisis, with the international community essentially halting help to the aid-dependent country.

A disastrous drought has added to the misery, prompting concerns of severe food shortages and a humanitarian crisis.

Rural communities like Arzo suffered the brunt of the two-decade conflict, which pitted Taliban insurgents against US, NATO, and Afghan forces, with both sides inflicting civilian losses.

Families are cautiously returning to Arzo’s ruins in an attempt to rebuild.

Lailuma, a 55-year-old Arzo peasant, lost her daughter in a firefight between Afghan forces and terrorists.

Her husband survived a head wound but is now unable to work.

She repaired her house after it was destroyed by the violence the first time. She doesn’t have any money this time.

Rafiullah, a 65-year-old teacher at a nearby girls’ school, lost his daughter when a stray bullet killed her.

She passed away just a few weeks before her wedding.

Rafiullah attempts to delight at being reunited with his children now that school has reopened, but he still mourns the loss of his child.

The school’s blue gate is riddled with bullet holes, the windows are shattered, and the walls have been scarred by artillery fire.

40 individuals were slain between the spring of 2020 and the village’s capture.

Villagers remove unexploded ordnance and store it in a vacant lot to avoid additional casualties.

"We do it to keep the youngsters safe," said a local elder.