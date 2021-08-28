Afghans Escape To New Life In The United States With “Just The Clothes On Me.”

Wazhma left everything behind to flee Taliban rule after the extremist organization seized power in Afghanistan, hoping for a life in the United States “free of threats.”

The 21-year-old medical student tried Saturday in a facility in the United Arab Emirates temporarily housing Afghan evacuees on their way to other countries to overcome the terror she had experienced during her final days at home.

“My spouse was a member of the US embassy staff. If we had stayed, they (the Taliban) would have killed us,” Wazhma, who has dark hair, told AFP in English just hours before boarding a flight to the United States.

“I only brought the clothing I was wearing. “There’s nothing else.”

After the Taliban swept in and deployed on the streets in mid-August, the young Afghan was among tens of thousands of evacuees who fled the capital Kabul.

Wazhma, her husband, brother-in-law, and baby nephew spent “the longest three days” of their lives traveling in secret until they arrived at Kabul airport, where US personnel awaited them.

“It was a terrible situation. “Thank God, we’re safe,” she murmured as she clutched her baby nephew in her arms.

When asked if she would return, she laughed and responded, “Never, only if the Taliban leave.”

Despite promises of a softer version of rule, she said the hardline Islamist group will never change its discriminatory policies against women, despite promises of a softer version of rule than their previous reign from 1996 to 2001, when the US led an invasion in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

“I’m glad I left. My mother, father, sister, and brother are the only people I’m concerned about right now,” Wazhma stated.

Meanwhile, in Kabul, evacuation efforts were nearing completion on Saturday amid worries of new terror attacks after an Islamic State-claimed suicide bomber murdered dozens of civilians and 13 American service members near the airport two days earlier.

More than 5,000 people remain inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation as the airlift window closes dramatically ahead of an August 31 deadline, and masses continue to swarm the outer gates screaming for admittance.

When the Taliban took the capital on August 15, Afghan evacuee Naim, a father of five who served as a translator for the US army, went into hiding right away.

He and his family were able to flee to the airport, where they slept for three nights before being flown to the United Arab Emirates by a US plane.

As he sat next to his three-year-old wife, the 34-year-old told AFP, “We were frightened they would kill us.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.