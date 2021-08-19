Afghans are stranded in a no-land man’s at Kabul Airport.

Thousands of Afghans crammed between Taliban checkpoints and a US-imposed steel ring around Kabul’s major airport on Thursday, anxious to board any aircraft out following the hardline Islamist group’s return.

As speculations spread that visas were up for grabs or safe passage to the airport was on offer, even more people flocked to foreign embassy complexes in the city.

Unconfirmed social media reports claim that numerous people have been slain as US forces and the Taliban battle to keep the desperate masses on their respective sides of an unofficial no-land man’s under control.

“I took my kids and family to the airport… “The Taliban and Americans were shooting,” said one man who had previously worked for a non-governmental organization.

“Despite this, they pressed on (to get in), knowing that a fate worse than death awaited them outside the airport.”

Since the weekend, when the Taliban drove unchallenged into the capital after a two-week lightning offensive that ended a simmering 20-year insurgency, there have been tumultuous scenes.

People have been frantic to catch any flight leaving, including leaping onto a US military Hercules as it rolled down the runway for take-off, according to distressing photos and video.

Although some semblance of order has been restored, thousands of people remain trapped between Taliban and US lines, hoping against hope that they would be allowed in and evacuated.

Many have visas for foreign destinations and claim to have been promised evacuations, yet they are unable to enter.

“I spoke to my friend who is there, and he has a document from Spain indicating he may leave with them, but they threaten to shoot him when he attempts to get to the gate,” a man who did not want to be identified told AFP.

“The Spaniards assure him that if he gets inside, he would be fine, but he is unable to do so.”

The Taliban has provided formal bodyguards for certain foreign embassies, taking both their nationals and Afghans, and the Americans have permitted them in.

However, even that trek – which can take several hours for only a few kilometers (miles) – is riddled with misery.

“People were pounding on the bus windows, wanting to get inside,” a woman who got it through on Wednesday recounted.

“To chase them away, the Taliban alongside us fired in the air.”

