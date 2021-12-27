Afghanistan’s Uncertain Future After A Tumultuous Year

Few countries have had a year as volatile as Afghanistan in 2021, and the country’s problems are far from over as a harsh winter approaches.

Everyone, including hardline Islamists, was taken off guard by the Taliban’s stunning return to power, and Afghans are scrambling to make sense of what happened and what the future holds.

The Taliban’s greatest problem remains transforming from an insurgent group to an administrative entity capable of governing a vast and diverse country.

The fear for Western countries like the United States and its NATO allies is twofold: that conditions will deteriorate, causing tens of thousands more Afghans to escape overseas, and that terror groups like Al-Qaeda would once again find a safe haven.

Food, shelter, and job are top priorities for ordinary Afghans, with women bearing the brunt of the Taliban’s repressive social policies.

In a special report for the Afghanistan Analysts Network, Kate Clark said, “The implications of the takeover were disastrous and immediate” (AAN).

“They had no ideas for how they would govern the Afghan state without aid,” she claimed, “an absolutely predictable conclusion of their decision to pursue a military victory.”

“In opposition, they effectively taxed the population under their control,” Clark continued, “but they were able to leave public services exclusively to the government, NGOs, and ultimately donors.”

“Now that they’re in power, they’re finding government revenues are drastically cut, and they’re responsible for an entire population.”

The Taliban’s bureaucracy has effectively collapsed, which is one of their most serious difficulties.

In the tumultuous final days of the US withdrawal, almost 120,000 Afghans were evacuated, the majority of whom had worked with foreign powers to manage the aid-dependent administration and economy.

Many civil servants had not been paid in months prior to the Taliban taking power, and thus have little incentive to return to work without knowing when they will be paid.

“I go to the office in the morning but there is nothing to do,” Hazrullah, a foreign ministry mid-level technocrat, said.

“I used to work on trade agreements with our neighbors. We don’t know what to do now because we don’t have any instructions. Nobody is aware of anything.” Some Taliban leaders have worked hard to portray the new administration as different from the extreme rule that characterized their first term in office, from 1996 to 2001, and there have been some differences, at least on the surface.

