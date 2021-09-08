Afghanistan’s Most Feared Militants: The Haqqani Network

Two members of the Haqqani network, one of the Taliban’s most dreaded factions, are part of the interim administration in Afghanistan.

After the Taliban routed the US-backed Afghan military and conquered Kabul on August 15, they have emerged as significant players in the new structure, as expected.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, a hero of the anti-Soviet jihad who rose to prominence in the 1980s, founded the clandestine organization.

He was a crucial CIA agent at the time, when the US and its allies, including Pakistan, were funneling weaponry and money to the mujahideen.

Jalaluddin Haqqani developed close relations with foreign jihadists, including Osama bin Laden, during the conflict and after the Soviet retreat.

He eventually became an ally of the Taliban, who gained control of Afghanistan in 1996, and served as a minister for the Islamist administration until it was overthrown by US-led forces in 2001.

Jalaluddin Haqqani died in 2018 after a protracted illness, and his son Sirajuddin took over as network chief.

The Haqqani network is regarded semi-autonomous while remaining within the Taliban fold because to their financial and military power — as well as a reputation for cruelty.

The outfit, which is headquartered primarily in eastern Afghanistan but also has suspected bases in Pakistan’s northwest, has become more apparent in the Taliban leadership in recent years, with Sirajuddin Haqqani being nominated deputy commander in 2015.

The Haqqani network is responsible for some of Afghanistan’s deadliest and most stunning attacks in the previous two decades.

The US has labeled them as a foreign terrorist organization, and they are also subject to UN sanctions.

The Haqqanis have a reputation for employing suicide bombers – including drivers of cars and trucks loaded with large amounts of explosives – and for carrying out intricate, high-casualty attacks on important targets such as military sites and embassies.

They’ve also long been suspected of having ties to Pakistan’s military establishment; in 2011, US Admiral Mike Mullen referred to them as a “virtual arm” of Islamabad’s intelligence. The accusation is denied by Pakistan.

According to UN observers, the Haqqanis have made a significant contribution to the Taliban’s fighting ranks and are the group’s “most combat-ready soldiers.”

The network was also identified by the monitors as the Taliban’s “main interface” with Al-Qaeda.

Sirajuddin Haqqani has been appointed to one of the most high-profile ministries, the Ministry of the Interior. He would be in charge of Afghanistan’s entire internal security system if he were to accept the position.

Following years of brutal attacks by, this is a huge role shift.