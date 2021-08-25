Afghanistan’s First Female Mayor, Zarifa Ghafari, criticizes the United States for leaving the country.

Zarifa Ghafari, Afghanistan’s first female mayor, slammed the United States for withdrawing its troops from the country after 20 years and for possibly halting evacuations by the US and its allies for individuals attempting to exit the country by August 31.

“It is the worst decision anyone can make,” Ghafari remarked, pointing out that the Taliban quickly grabbed control of Afghanistan once the US troops left.

Out of fear for their safety, Ghafari and her family escaped to Germany. She has expressed fear that the Taliban may target those Afghans who work for the government and foreign militaries who remain in the country.

“They are basically looking for people and going to their homes,” she explained. “They have a long list of people on their blacklist, and they are murdering everyone.”

Ghafari was a brilliant image of the new Afghanistan that many Afghans believed would emerge after years of Taliban rule: a young female mayor appointed in a country where women’s rights were restricted.

The 29-year-old is now staying in a German hotel after fleeing Afghanistan with hundreds of other Afghans who fear the Taliban’s re-takeover will put their lives in danger.

Ghafari spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday about the pain she felt as she and her family prepared to fly out of Kabul after a terrible journey to the airport.

She replied, “I’m not sure my tears will be able to describe it.” “The anxiety, the feeling, and the pain that I am experiencing and have experienced at this time.”

At the age of 26, Ghafari was elected mayor of Maidan Shahr, a city in central Afghanistan. She stated that she like her profession because it presented her with fresh difficulties every day. She later relocated to Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry, where she assisted veterans and their families.

Her father, she claims, was killed by the Taliban last year. Ghafari herself has been the target of multiple assassination attempts. She was awarded the 2020 International Women of Courage award by the US State Department last year.

Ghafari discounted the Taliban’s public pledges that they will not seek retaliation, but stated she was eager to speak with their commanders, despite the fact that she was confident they would never get. This is a condensed version of the information.