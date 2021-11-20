Afghanistan’s Disappearing Box Cameras are a historic development.

Haji Mirzaman was barely an adolescent when he began photographing in his cousin’s workshop in central Kabul with a homemade wooden box camera.

He used his “magic box” on a sidewalk to take black-and-white photos of individuals for passports, identity cards, and other documents, producing prints in a matter of minutes.

He claims that the instant camera, known in Dari as “kamra-e-faoree,” has survived wars, invasions, and a Taliban ban on photography, but that it is now in danger of extinction due to digital technology.

“These cameras are now retired,” he told AFP as he set up the box on its wooden tripod in his little residence in Kabul.

“I’m only going to keep this final camera.”

To demonstrate how the contraption works, Mirzaman placed photographic paper and developing liquid inside the apparatus in preparation for a shot.

He then took the lens cover off for a few seconds and created a negative.

He prepared the negative and then created a print within the box using a light-proof funnel.

The photo was ready in a matter of minutes.

“These days, all photographers use digital cameras… less and fewer people understand how this equipment works,” he explained.

The lenses were imported, but the boxes were handcrafted by local carpenters, he claimed.

In Afghanistan, the golden age of box cameras began in the 1950s, when compulsory national service was instituted, necessitating the photography of thousands of recruits for military identification cards.

The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and prohibited the taking of photographs of individuals, authorized Mirzaman to use his box camera to take official photographs.

When millions of kids returned to school and ID cards were made mandatory after the gang was deposed, the machines thrived once more.

The hardline Islamists have made no public statements about taking photos since regaining power in August, and teenage fighters are routinely spotted shooting selfies or snapping shots of each other with their phones.

Mirzaman has taught photography to all four of his boys, although none of them now use box cameras.

The family’s last kamra-e-faoree, a remarkable memento of Afghanistan’s photographic heritage, is now on display outside their studio.