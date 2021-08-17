Afghanistan’s defiant ex-vice president promises a new fight against the Taliban.

As the Taliban gained control of the city following the collapse of his administration, Afghanistan’s resolute vice president made one thing clear: he will not surrender.

He appears to have fled to the Panjshir Valley, northeast of Kabul, the country’s final remaining stronghold.

“I will not disappoint the millions of people who listened to me. With Taliban, I’ll never be under one roof. On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter in English, “NEVER,” before disappearing.

A day later, images of the former vice president in Panjshir, a mountainous redoubt tucked inside the Hindu Kush, began to circulate on social media with the son of his former mentor and legendary anti-Taliban fighter Ahmed Shah Massoud.

As fighters reassemble in Panjshir, Saleh and Massoud’s son, who controls a militia force, appear to be putting together the initial parts of a guerilla campaign to take on the victorious Taliban.

The valley, known for its natural defenses, was never taken by the Taliban during the civil war of the 1990s, nor by the Soviets a decade before.

“We will not allow the Taliban to reach Panjshir, and we will fight them with all our force and power,” a local told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

This would be the next battle in Saleh’s long fight against the Taliban as a former guerrilla turned spy head and subsequently vice president.

Saleh, who was orphaned when he was young, first fought alongside guerilla commander Massoud in the 1990s.

After the Taliban conquered Kabul in 1996, he served in his government before being forced out.

According to Saleh, the hardliners tortured his sister in order to track him down.

“What happened in 1996 changed my perception of the Taliban forever,” Saleh wrote in a Time magazine editorial last year.

Saleh, who was then a member of the anti-Taliban resistance, became a crucial asset for the CIA after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

In 2004, he was appointed to oversee the newly founded Afghan intelligence agency, the National Security Directorate (NDS), as a result of their friendship.

Saleh is thought to have created a massive network of informants and spies both inside the insurgency and over the border in Pakistan, where Pashto-speaking agents maintained track of Taliban leaders, during his time as NDS chief.

Saleh claimed the intelligence he acquired proved the Pakistani military’s continuous support for the Taliban.

Saleh’s rise, on the other hand, has not been without setbacks.

He was fired as in 2010.