Afghanistan on a Map More than half of the country is now under Taliban control.

The Taliban’s swift progress across Afghanistan has left a smattering of government-controlled islands in the country’s center and east, as well as the capital Kabul.

Few experts believe government forces will be able to retake Taliban-held territory, never alone hold Kabul. In just one week, Taliban fighters have taken control of ten provincial capitals, the most recent of which being Ghazni City. Herat, the country’s third-largest city, has also been destroyed.

According to a real-time map of control published by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the Taliban now control 242 of Afghanistan’s 407 districts, or about 60%, with another 100 deemed contested. According to the Long War Journal map, just 65 are still in government control.

At the end of April, the Taliban controlled roughly 20% of districts, just days after President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of America’s 3,000 troops by September 11. Many of the contested areas, including several vital border crossings, have been secured by Taliban forces since then.

In May, FDD Senior Fellow Bill Roggio, publisher of FDD’s Long War Journal, predicted that the Afghan war will “quickly collapse.”

“The security situation swiftly deteriorates in the aftermath of a speedy Taliban onslaught, resulting in the collapse of the civilian Afghan government and/or military,” he stated. In a short time, the Taliban seizes control of the south, east, and west, and intensifies its push to conquer Kabul and the north.”

The Taliban’s statewide push comes as US and NATO forces prepare to depart Afghanistan at the end of August. Although US forces have carried out some bombings in support of their government partners, the Afghan National Army (ANA) has had to battle the Taliban on its own for the most part.

The ANA has long fallen short of the expectations and promises placed in it by its American and foreign patrons. Despite receiving billions of dollars in funding and possessing a massive arsenal of modern weaponry and vehicles, the ANA has consistently been outclassed by the. This is a condensed version of the information.