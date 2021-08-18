Afghanistan Live Updates: Western Countries Increase Evacuations, Taliban Attempts a Rebranding

Last night, chaotic scenes erupted at Kabul’s airport as Western countries ramped up attempts to evacuate hundreds of Afghans fleeing Taliban authority. Some countries failed to evacuate anyone due to a hurry to board planes and over-capacity airspace, while others flew hundreds to safety in the United States and Europe.

Despite the terrorist group’s declaration of a “amnesty” for former government employees yesterday, many fear that the aid supplied to American soldiers since 2001 may come back to haunt them. The Taliban, on the other hand, is striving to reinvent itself as a party that does not want vengeance against civilians and encourages women to work and study, even encouraging them to join the new administration. The UN has urged the group to keep its promises and has promised to closely evaluate its conduct in the coming weeks.

Intense round-the-clock negotiations continue between Taliban leaders, Afghan groups, and other countries over what kind of government to form and how it will be accepted by the international community, the majority of which has stated that any administration imposed by force will be unlikely to be recognized.

Over a thousand Americans were evacuated from Afghanistan yesterday.

Around 1,100 U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and their families were flown from Kabul’s airport yesterday, according to the White House.

The American operation at the facility, which will be joined by other Western countries, is slated to resume today, with the goal of evacuating Afghans from the Taliban.

Afghans attempting to reach U.S. airlift are given safe passage by the Taliban.

The Taliban have agreed to allow civilians attempting to join a U.S.-directed airlift from Kabul’s airport “safe passage,” according to President Joe Biden’s national security adviser.

On Tuesday, Jake Sullivan admitted accusations that some people were being turned away, pushed back, or even abused as they attempted to enter the airport. He did say, though, that “quite big numbers” were arriving at the airport, and that the subject of the others was being discussed with the Taliban.

