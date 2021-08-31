Afghanistan Live Updates: The Taliban Takes Full Control of Kabul After the Last American Troops Leave.

After a 20-year struggle, the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan, placing the Taliban in complete control of the country and Kabul’s international airport for the first time in decades.

The last airlift took place just hours before President Joe Biden’s deadline for shutting down the program on Tuesday. Thousands of troops have spent the last two weeks guarding the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans, Americans, and others fleeing the nation.

Thousands of Americans and Afghans attempting to flee Taliban control remain in the country, which is currently under attack from ISIS-K, a recognized affiliate of the Islamic State terror group.

For the first time in 20 years, Afghans awoke to a country devoid of American troops – and under full Taliban control.

Thousands of people remain delayed at Kabul’s airport, anxiously seeking a way out while being threatened by another ISIS-K attack.

