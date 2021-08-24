Afghanistan Live Updates: The G7 will hold an emergency meeting as Biden is pushed past the deadline for the Kabul Airport.

The G7 will convene in an emergency meeting today to discuss the collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government and the Taliban’s takeover, as well as a standoff over the deadline for evacuating passengers from Kabul’s airport.

Tensions are high over the one-week deadline to evacuate refugees and G7 nations from the facility, with the United Kingdom and others pressuring President Biden to support an extension. Some countries are concerned that they will not be able to remove all of the people on their lists, but the US has so far refused to increase its security presence at the airport, despite reports that he is considering it.

Ministers and government officials from throughout Europe, most notably and openly the United Kingdom, have been vocal in their criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis and have continued to pleading with the president. Tom Tugendhat, a senior British Conservative MP and veteran army officer who fought in Afghanistan, asked the US to “request extra time for evacuation and engage with the UN to prepare for a humanitarian crisis” in the country this morning.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Afghans and other nationals are still waiting for help at the airport. The State Department acknowledged that over 10,000 people were evacuated from the Afghan capital on American military flights between Sunday and Monday, indicating that the country is stepping up its mission to meet the deadline.

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog…