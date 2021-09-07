Afghanistan Live Updates: Taliban to Announce ‘Inclusive’ New Government; Afghan Refugees Welcomed in the United States.

The Taliban is expected to proclaim a new “inclusive” government that will seek to build “security and prosperity” in Afghanistan by forging partnerships with former foes.

Thousands of Taliban fighters stormed eight districts in Panjshir province yesterday, with spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid saying that the region was now under their control, bringing the fighting to a close and allowing the terrorist group to fully govern the country. However, resistance members report that the struggle is still going on and that they have captured hundreds of Taliban fighters.

Meanwhile, as the resettlement program gets underway, thousands of refugees are being welcomed into communities across the United States. Approximately half of the United States’ states have openly stated their intention to transport hundreds of migrants, with many of them landing first at military bases on the east coast. Many Afghans who helped American forces over their 20-year fight were able to depart the country with their families, but hundreds more are still trying to flee.

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog…

Secretary of State John Kerry and Defense Secretary Robert Gates will go to the Persian Gulf and Europe.

In recent weeks, tensions between allies have risen, with the US being accused of inadequate communication on military withdrawals and increasing the chaos of evacuations at Kabul’s airport.

President Biden has not urged that the United States’ presence in the Gulf, which includes the Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, be reduced, but instead attempts to reassure the area amid rising Middle East and Asian tensions.

On Sunday, Blinken will fly to Qatar, pausing in Germany to see Afghan evacuees at Ramstein Airbase who are awaiting approval to go to the US, and then participating in a virtual meeting with counterparts from 20 countries.

Germany, Spain, Italy, and other European countries have agreed to let the US use its military sites to accommodate Afghans who have been evacuated out of Kabul but have yet to be cleared for resettlement.

Journalists covering protests in Kabul have been ‘arrested’ by the Taliban, according to reports.

Reporter Zahra Rahimi of TOLOnews, Afghanistan’s major rolling news channel, alleges that Taliban gunmen detained other journalists and camera operators yesterday after a women’s rights protest.

The. This is a condensed version of the information.