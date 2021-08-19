Afghanistan Live Updates: Taliban Orders Afghans to Depart from Kabul Airport; Mass Evacuations Continue

Tensions are rising this morning as the Taliban seeks to put a stop to the chaos at Kabul International Airport. After horrific images of large crowds attempting to climb onboard moving planes surfaced, the terrorist group is urging individuals urgently wanting to flee Afghanistan to leave the facility.

Thousands of people are still waiting for flights out of the country as western countries scramble dozens of planes to the airport, which is mostly guarded by US forces. Former interpreters, guides, and government personnel who aided American soldiers throughout their 20-year battle are asking western countries to evacuate people sooner rather than later, fearing Taliban retaliation.

Allies are concerned that US forces will leave the airport, leaving it exposed to a Taliban strike or a return to the chaos seen earlier this week. Meanwhile, the organization and its sympathizers are declaring victory over US and NATO forces on Afghanistan’s “Independence Day” today. However, after violent protests in the city of Jalalabad yesterday, challenges to their power have already surfaced.

As countries begin their evacuation flights this morning, concerns about the Biden Administration’s readiness to stay at Kabul’s airport are growing.

Thousands of passengers are still waiting for planes, despite the Taliban’s warnings to stay away.

