Afghanistan Live Updates: Taliban Claims Complete Control, while Resistance Fighters Say Panjshir Is Still Theirs

Taliban commanders claim full control of Afghanistan after claiming to have defeated opposition forces in Panjshir province’s bastion, but anti-Taliban fighters insist they are holding their ground in the takeover’s final battle.

According to the Associated Press, thousands of Taliban fighters overran eight districts in Panjshir Valley overnight, with spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announcing the insurgent group’s victory this morning.

Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, the son of legendary anti-Taliban soldier Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was slain only days before the 9/11 terrorist attacks, is thought to be leading the remaining resistance in the region.

Meanwhile, US authorities are scrambling to provide a clear exit for hundreds of Afghans seeking to flee Taliban authority, with conflicting accounts as to why several planes in northern Balkh province have been unable to depart for days.

