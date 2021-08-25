Afghanistan live updates: Biden sticks to the Kabul Airport deadline and rushes to evacuate as many people as possible.

As President Biden reaffirmed U.S. troop withdrawal by August 31, a rush is underway to evacuate as many people as possible from Kabul’s international airport. A G7 summit yesterday failed to persuade the president to reconsider, with leaders fearing that without American backing on the ground, they will not be able to safely evacuate everyone they want.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans and people from across the world are currently awaiting flights out of the country, with US military managing large crowds at the airport. Over 21,000 individuals flew out of the airport on US and coalition flights in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning, a new high and nearly double the previous day’s total.

Meanwhile, the Taliban continue to push for a new image, with media-savvy spokespeople eager to show that the militant group will respect women’s rights and ensure the safety of former government employees who assisted coalition soldiers during their 20-year battle. The formation of a new government is still being discussed, but it is unclear which organizations will be engaged, who will lead it, or which nations would formally recognize it.

Russia has chastised Biden over the US retreat.

President Vladimir Putin expressed concern that the withdrawal of soldiers could cause problems for Russia and its partners, citing the threat of extremist organizations expanding into neighboring countries.

There is a risk that terrorists and other groups who have taken refuge in Afghanistan would try to expand into neighboring countries by exploiting the disarray left by our Western allies. This will put our country and its friends in grave danger.

Putin confirmed that Russia’s military would not seek to intervene in Afghanistan, citing lessons gained from the country’s 10-year Soviet conflict, which concluded in 1989 with a troop pullout.

We’ve learned what we needed to know. We have no intention of interfering in Afghanistan’s domestic problems or allowing our military forces to be sucked into the all-out war.

