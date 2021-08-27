Afghanistan Live Updates: Biden Promises Retaliation Following Kabul Airport Attack, Evacuations Nearing End

After a horrific blast at Kabul’s airport killed 13 American soldiers and dozens of civilians attempting to flee Afghanistan, President Joe Biden promised to “act with force and precision.”

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the strike, which came after multiple governments issued warnings about “very solid reports” that the group was planning an attack on the airport the day before. Countries, including the United States, are pushing ahead with the final round of evacuations ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog.

IMPORTANT MOMENTS

The dead toll from an ISIS attack has surpassed 100. The attack on the Kabul airport is condemned by the Kremlin. ‘We weren’t able to bring everyone’ to New Zealand.

China condemns the Kabul attacks.

The attacks on the Kabul airport have been denounced by China.

“China is outraged and strongly condemns the grave casualties caused by the blasts near Kabul Airport,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, told reporters on Friday.

“The episode demonstrates that Afghanistan’s security situation remains complex and severe,” Lijian continued. “We hope that all parties involved would take effective steps to facilitate a smooth transition in Afghanistan.”

German officials estimate that 300 of its citizens are still in Afghanistan.

After the country’s evacuation mission finished Thursday evening, some 300 German citizens are thought to still be in Afghanistan.

Heiko Maas, Germany’s foreign minister, said his country is in close communication with the remaining Germans to discuss how to help a “planned exit” from Afghanistan.

He also stated that officials are in talks with the Taliban and others regarding the possibility of future civilian usage of Kabul Airport to aid in the evacuation of Afghans in danger.

Before concluding its activities, the German military airlifted 5,347 people out of Kabul, including 500 Germans and almost 4,000 Afghans.

Italy and Spain are planning to finish their evacuation efforts in Kabul on Friday.

On Friday, Italy and Spain will complete their respective evacuation operations from Kabul.

“With the completion of the airlift and people evacuation, we finish the first phase of the emergency,” stated Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

“All Italians who wished to return to Italy have returned,” Di Maio said, adding that roughly 4,900 Afghan people have also returned.

Italy has already begun work on the “second phase.” This is a condensed version of the information.