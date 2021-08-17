Afghanistan Live Updates: Biden defends US troop withdrawals, while the Taliban seeks acceptance from hostile nations.

President Biden has remained defiant in the face of critics of his plan to quickly remove US troops from Afghanistan, and yesterday blamed the country’s authorities and military for the Taliban’s takeover.

Thousands of Afghans are still stranded at Kabul’s international airport, where troops from all over the world await their departure. Refugees have also been flown to the United Arab Emirates and surrounding countries, with several governments dispatching dedicated aircraft to transfer Afghans to safety in the United States and Europe.

Meanwhile, Taliban officials are attempting to gain support from historically hostile countries by promising to respect women’s rights and desist from retaliating against civilians who assisted enemy forces during the 20-year conflict.

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog…

Turkey is in discussions with all parties.

Recep Erdoan, the Turkish president, has acknowledged that his team is in contact with all stakeholders in Afghanistan, including ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban.

The country’s decision on whether or not to recognize a new government might have huge ramifications for Middle East ties.

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog for this website.

Thousands of Afghans are still waiting for flights out of the country as the Taliban seeks international recognition as Afghanistan’s formal government.

Many countries that are adamantly opposed to the terrorist group’s takeover are organizing emergency talks to figure out what to do next. Others, such as China, are attempting to strengthen connections.

For the most up-to-date information, keep an eye on this website’s liveblog on Tuesday.