Afghani Women Fight Back Against The Taliban In This Way.

Hundreds of Afghan women risked their lives in a rare demonstration against the Taliban’s growing grip on the country on Friday.

The Women’s Political Participation Network, a small group of women, marched outside Kabul’s presidential palace, seeking access to education, the right to return to work, and a participation in the country’s governance. Videos published on social media showed people yelling “Don’t be frightened” and “We are together” as they moved through the streets of Kabul.

Many others were also waving banners that said things like “No government is stable without the backing of women,” and “Freedom is our mantra.” It fills us with pride.”

During the event, a Taliban member ascended into the throng, although witnesses told AP News that he was enraged at others who had stopped to watch rather than the protestors themselves.

According to CNN, the militant group and the marchers had a brief confrontation. Before the chanting continued, footage showed a Taliban guard calling for the women to leave.

The Kabul demonstration comes only one day after a group of women marched in Herat, demanding their access to education, work, and security.

“We are worried about human rights issues in Afghanistan, particularly women’s rights,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday. “It is critical that women have the right to work, and to work in a secure setting, and these are some of the challenges that our interlocutors in Kabul and elsewhere have brought to our attention.”

Last month, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and were scheduled to form a government as soon as Friday.

Taliban commanders have promised to administer the country with greater tolerance, especially when it comes to women’s rights, as they aim to achieve worldwide recognition. Women, on the other hand, were denied basic rights such as access to work and education when the Taliban ruled.

According to CNN, some Afghan women are suspicious of the Taliban’s pledge of tolerance and have chosen to stay at home and wear all-covering burqas out of fear for their safety.