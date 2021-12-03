Afghan women’s rights must be “enforced,” according to a Taliban leader’s decree.

Friday, the Taliban released a proclamation in the name of their supreme leader ordering Afghan ministries to “take significant action” on women’s rights, but it left out girls’ access to schools.

The action comes after Islamists took power in mid-August and are attempting to re-establish Afghanistan’s access to billions of dollars in assets and aid that had been suspended when the previous, Western-backed state fell apart as the US soldiers withdrew.

The proclamation quotes elusive supreme commander Hibatullah Akhundzada as saying, “The Islamic Emirate’s leadership urges all relevant organizations… to take strong action to enforce Women’s Rights.”

The decree focuses on marriage and widows’ rights, declaring that “no one can force women to marry by compulsion or pressure” and that a widow is entitled to an undetermined set share of her husband’s estate.

It directs the Ministry of Culture and Information to produce materials on women’s rights in order to “avoid… further repression.”

Women’s rights have been consistently emphasized by major international donors as a requirement for aid restoration.

The edict makes no mention of girls’ secondary education, which has been suspended for millions of girls, or of women’s employment, which has been prohibited in the public sector.

During the Taliban’s previous reign of terror, which ran from 1996 until late 2001, women’s rights were severely restricted.

Women were required to wear the burqa, were only allowed to leave the house with a male supervision, and were barred from working or attending school.

Since becoming supreme leader in 2016, when his predecessor was murdered in a US drone strike, Akhundzada has kept a low public presence.

On October 30, the Taliban released a 10-minute audio recording purporting to be him speaking at a madrassa in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

However, other experts believe he was murdered one or more years ago.