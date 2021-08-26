Afghan women soldiers are “not trained” to respect them, according to the Taliban.

The Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, asked women not to work for their own safety until Taliban officials devise a new method to secure their “protection.”

The New York Times quoted Mujahid as saying, “We are concerned that our new forces, who have not yet been fully educated, may mistreat women.” “God forbid, we don’t want our forces to harm or harass women.”

Working women in Afghanistan will continue to get their salaries, which will be paid “in their homes,” according to the spokeswoman.

Mujahid’s views echoed Ahmadullah Waseq, a deputy of the group’s cultural affairs committee, who had made similar remarks. “For the time being, we’re asking them (women) to stay at home until things calm down. Waseq previously told The New York Times, “It’s now a military situation.”

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan on Aug. 15, the group’s commanders claimed that this time would be different, and that they would respect “women’s rights.”

According to one story, nine women were recently yanked from their banking positions by a squad of Taliban members who threatened them with not returning to work.

“It’s unusual not to be able to get to work, but that’s what it is now,” Noor Khatera, a 43-year-old Azizi Bank employee, told Reuters.

An activist and former judge, Najla Ayoubi, said she heard stories of an Afghan woman being set on fire by Taliban soldiers because of her cooking. She further claimed that militants were using some women as sex slaves.

“Also, so many young ladies have been carried into neighboring countries in coffins to be used as sex slaves in the last several weeks,” she added.

The Taliban forbade women from working between 1996 and 2001, when they were in power. They were also unable to attend school. Women were not permitted to leave their houses unless accompanied by a male relative. Those who disobeyed the code were flogged or beaten in public.