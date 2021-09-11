Afghan women rally in support of the Taliban in a veiled protest.

Afghan women wearing full face coverings stood in rows at a Kabul university lecture hall Saturday, swearing support for the Taliban’s gender segregation policy.

About 300 women brandished Taliban flags while speakers screamed against the West and showed support for the Islamists’ policies, dressed head-to-toe in conformity with strict new dress restrictions for schooling.

A few wore blue burqas with only a little mesh window to see through, but the majority wore black niqabs that covered most of their faces except their eyes.

Many donned black gloves as well.

Women’s rights in Afghanistan were severely restricted during the Taliban’s leadership from 1996 to 2001, but since regaining power last month, they have promised to pursue a more moderate policy.

Women will be allowed to attend university this time if classes are separated by gender or at least separated by a curtain, according to the Taliban’s education administration.

They are also required to wear an abaya robe and a niqab.

The women, who were reported to be students by the organizers, listened to a series of presentations at Kabul’s Shaheed Rabbani Education University.

As the female speakers criticized women who have protested around Afghanistan in recent days, large Taliban flags flanked the stage.

They also defended the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s new administration, which has outlawed demonstrations unless the justice ministry gives permission.

The protest was organized by women, according to Daud Haqqani, director of foreign relations at the education ministry, who had requested and received permission to demonstrate.

“We are against those ladies who are protesting on the streets and pretending to speak for women,” declared the first speaker, who was fully clothed.

“Is it freedom to admire the previous administration? No, it isn’t liberty. Women were exploited by the previous administration. She said that they were recruiting women only on the basis of their appearance.

Some of the audience members were holding babies who wailed sometimes during the remarks, while others were young girls who appeared to be too young for university.

Shabana Omari, a student, informed the gathering that she agreed with the Taliban’s policy of women covering their heads.

“Those who do not wear the hijab are harming all of us,” she remarked, referring to Muslim women’s headscarves.

“The hijab is not a personal choice.”

Omari ended her sermon with a chorus of “Allahu Akbar,” which means “God is Greatest.”

Somaiya, another speaker, stated that history had changed since the Taliban returned.

“There will be no ‘bihijabi’ (those who don’t wear headscarves) after this,” she said.

“Women will be,” says the narrator. Brief News from Washington Newsday.