Afghan women protest outside the government building, demanding roles in the next cabinet.

According to the Associated Press, Afghan women are demanding that their rights be preserved and that they be included in the country’s future as a result of the Taliban’s quick takeover and the US pullout. Hundreds of women from throughout the country protested outside the governor’s office in Herat on Thursday, chanting slogans and demanding that women be included in the new Taliban Cabinet.

According to the Associated Press, while the Taliban ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s, Afghan women were subjected to draconian restrictions imposed by the group, including severe punishments and exclusion from public life. The Taliban militants who were present at the Herat protest did not comply with the demonstrators’ request to meet with the governor, but they also did not dissolve the protest.

Since regaining power in recent weeks, the Taliban has sought to allay fears of a regress in women’s rights, promising to enable women and girls to receive educations and people to travel freely. However, other people are doubtful about their claims.

Friba Kabrzani, who helped organize the Herat rally, stated, “The Taliban leadership is announcing [women’s] rights, but they should show it in action.” “We want the rest of the world to hear us, and we want our rights to be protected.”

Experts are hurrying to rebuild Kabul’s airport, Qatar’s top diplomat said Thursday, but it’s unclear when flights will begin, with many people still wanting to flee Afghanistan’s new Taliban authorities amid concerns about their control.

Tens of thousands of Afghans rushed to exit the nation in a frenzied US-led airlift that halted just ahead of the final American withdrawal earlier this week, amid uncertainty over the country’s future. At one time, a suicide bomber targeted the evacuation efforts, killing 169 Afghans and 13 American service men.

Kabul’s airport, a vital exit route, is now in Taliban control but remains closed, with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warning on Thursday that there is still “no clear indication” of when it would reopen.

On Wednesday, a team of Qatari and Turkish specialists flew to Kabul to assist with the resumption of operations at the UN-mandated facility. This is a condensed version of the information.