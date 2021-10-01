Afghan Women Footballers Train Again After Traveling from the Taliban to Ronaldo’s Land.

Members of the Afghan women’s young football squad and their families were forced to evacuate Afghanistan due to the Taliban takeover and are now training in the Lisbon suburbs.

Their relief at having discovered a safe haven after landing on September 19, as well as their excitement at being in a country whose most famous son these days is a footballer, can be seen on their faces.

“I can’t believe what I’m hearing. After their first training session in six months, Omul Banin Ramzi tells AFP, “I’m really thrilled I can play football again.”

“It was terrible in Afghanistan.

With a bright smile, she continues, “I’m pleased in Portugal since Cristiano Ronaldo is from here,” as her father joyfully watches.

Ramzi, who was dressed in a red jersey and wore a black bandana around her head, said she would love to meet Manchester United’s five-time Ballon D’Or winner.

After many failed attempts to exit Afghanistan since mid-August, she and her teammates are being temporarily sheltered in motels in the Lisbon suburbs.

According to the Portuguese government, they were saved thanks to “a combined operation between the American and Portuguese authorities.”

Because the Taliban prohibit women playing a prominent part in public life, Ramzi and her teammates were resolved to go.

Since taking control on August 15, they have stated that women can play football but only under tight circumstances, including not being allowed to play in public.

Members of the senior squad, however, were threatened by radical Islamists and attacked by the Taliban when many of them flew to Australia in late August.

When the Islamists previously ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to the 2001 US-led war that followed the September 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks on the US, they prohibited women from participating in sports or even attending games.

Football has risen significantly in Afghanistan since the first women’s teams emerged roughly 15 years ago.

In August, Khalida Popal, a former national captain and currently national team manager stationed in Denmark, told AFP that there were “approximately 3,000 to 4,000 women and girls who were registered in the football federation at various levels.”

When Kabul fell to the Taliban, though, it all vanished overnight.

Ramzi and her teammates and families left Afghanistan with very few personal belongings, but thanks to captain Farkhunda Muhtaj, their shortage of equipment has been addressed.

The 23-year-old brought the essentials from Canada and delivered them on the eve of the event. Brief News from Washington Newsday.