Afghan women demonstrate against the Taliban’s execution of ex-soldiers.

On Tuesday, a mass of women marched through Kabul, accusing Taliban authorities of executing troops who served the former US-backed regime in secret.

An AFP witness observed around 30 women gather near a mosque in central Kabul and march a few hundred meters while chanting “justice, justice” before being halted by Taliban fighters.

According to social media invitations, the Taliban also attempted to prevent journalists from covering the march, which was organized to protest “mystery murders of young people, particularly the country’s former soldiers.”

Taliban fighters held a group of journalists for a short time and stole their equipment, erasing photographs from their cameras before returning them.

Since taking control in August, the hardliners have virtually outlawed unofficial protests and routinely intervene to prevent demonstrations opposing their austere style of Islam.

The demonstration comes weeks after separate UN, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch assessments found credible allegations of over 100 extrajudicial deaths by the Taliban since their takeover.

“I want the world to know that the Taliban must stop killing. We want freedom, justice, and human rights, among other things “Nayera Koahistani, a demonstrator, remarked

The marchers demanded that the Taliban “end its criminal machine” in a statement read aloud by activist Laila Basam.

Former troops and government officials from the previous administration are “under direct threat,” according to the statement, which contradicts the Taliban’s August announcement of a sweeping amnesty.

The demonstrators also voiced their displeasure with the Taliban’s increasing restrictions on women.

At the weekend, the government released new restrictions prohibiting women from traveling vast distances without accompanied by a male relative.

“Human rights include women’s rights. We must fight for our rights “Koahistani remarked.

On Tuesday, video footage from another women’s rally in the capital was broadcast online, calling for equal access to school and work opportunities for women.