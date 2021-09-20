Afghan women are outraged by the Taliban’s new work restrictions.

The Taliban’s effective ban on women working took effect on Monday, igniting outrage over the catastrophic loss of rights that followed the exclusion of millions of female instructors and girls from high school.

One month after capturing power, Islamic extremists are strengthening their control on women’s freedoms despite promising a milder version of their cruel and repressive dictatorship of the 1990s.

One woman, who was fired from a top position at the ministry of foreign affairs, said, “I would as well be dead.”

“I was in charge of a huge department, and I had a lot of female coworkers… We’ve all lost our jobs now,” she told AFP, requesting anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Any municipal jobs currently held by women will be filled by men, according to the acting mayor of Kabul.

That happened after the education ministry ordered male teachers and students back to secondary school over the weekend, but ignored the country’s millions of female educators and students.

The Taliban also appeared to shut down the former government’s ministry of women’s affairs on Friday, replacing it with one that gained renown for imposing religious orthodoxy during their first term in power.

While the country’s new leadership have not issued a formal policy openly prohibiting women from working, individual officials’ decisions have effectively rendered them unemployed.

Many Afghan women believe they will never be able to obtain meaningful work.

Women were not included in the new Taliban government, which was unveiled two weeks ago.

Despite their marginalization, Afghan women have battled for and obtained basic rights in the last 20 years, becoming legislators, judges, pilots, and police officers, but largely in large cities.

Hundreds of thousands have entered the labor, which has become necessary in some situations as a result of two decades of conflict, as many women have been bereaved or are now supporting invalid husbands.

The Taliban, however, have demonstrated no willingness to respect those rights since regaining power on August 15.

When pressed, Taliban officials claim that women have been ordered to stay at home for their own safety, but that they would be allowed to work if sufficient segregation is in place.

On Monday, a female teacher asked, “When will it be?”

“The same thing happened the prior time. They kept promising that we’d be able to go back to work, but it never happened.”

Women were largely isolated from public life during the Taliban's first administration, which lasted from 1996 to 2001, including being prohibited from leaving their houses without accompanied.