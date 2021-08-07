Afghan Woman Governor Recruits Anti-Taliban Militia

Salima Mazari relaxes casually in the front seat of a pickup truck as it travels through a remote province of northern Afghanistan, a popular local song blasting from the vehicle’s speakers.

Mazari, a female district governor in Afghanistan’s overwhelmingly male-dominated government, is on a mission to enlist men to battle the Taliban.

“Homeland… “I dedicate my life for you,” the song goes, and she is urging her supporters to do just that these days.

Since early May, when US President Joe Biden proclaimed an end to America’s longest conflict and sent his soldiers home, the Taliban had stormed through much of rural Afghanistan.

In many of the regions the militants have taken over, life has remained largely unchanged, but the stakes are higher in Charkint, Mazari’s ruggedly remote district of mountains and valleys about an hour south of Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh province.

“It is the Taliban that trample on human rights,” she stated.

Women and girls were prohibited education and jobs under Taliban rule, but attitudes have steadily shifted since the extremists were defeated in 2001.

Mazari told AFP, her head modestly covered by a butterfly-patterned scarf and her eyes veiled behind huge sunglasses, that “socially, people were not ready to accept a female leader.”

Mazari is also a member of the Hazara community, the majority of whom are Shia Muslims who are considered heretics by the Sunni Taliban.

The Taliban and Islamic State have routinely attacked them, including an attack on a school in the capital in May that killed more than 80 girls.

Mazari’s district is already under Taliban control in half, therefore she spends a lot of time recruiting fighters to protect the other half.

Hundreds of residents, including farmers, shepherds, and laborers, have thrown their support behind her, despite the high expense.

“Our folks didn’t have guns, so they sold their cows, sheep, and even their land to get them,” Mazari explained.

“They work on the front lines every day and night without being paid or given credit.”

The only reason the Taliban haven’t taken over, according to district police commander Sayed Nazir, is because of local resistance.

“Our victories are thanks to the support of our people,” he told AFP, still nursing a leg wound sustained while fighting the Taliban.

Mazari has so far recruited 600 people to supplement the district’s traditional security personnel, including Sayed Munawar, a 53-year-old farmer who took up guns after 20 years of farming.

