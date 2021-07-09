Afghan warlord criticizes the United States’ hasty departure and expresses concerns about civil war.

In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, Ata Mohammad Noor, an influential Afghan warlord and a key US ally in the Taliban’s defeat in 2001, blamed the insurgents’ rapid territorial seizures in the north on a “irresponsible” American withdrawal from the territory and a fractious Afghan government.

Noor, who is helping to prevent the Taliban from gaining control by forming new militias, told the Associated Press that the country’s military is severely damaged as a result of the US’s hasty withdrawal, which left the military logistically unprepared to fight against the onslaught of insurgents.

Noor told reporters at his opulent Mazar-e-Sharif mansion that the Taliban’s swift victories had surprised him, particularly in the country’s northeastern Badakhshan region.

“It surprised me that 19 districts of Badakhshan were surrendered without a struggle in less than 24 hours,” Noor added.

Continue reading for more Associated Press reporting:

He claimed that the Taliban were limited in number in some regions, possibly too few to conquer a district, but that the military nonetheless turned over their guns and fled. Some government officials in the province capital of Faizabad are seen boarding one of the last commercial aircraft to Kabul, according to reports and images widely circulated on social media. The Afghan capital is still in the hands of the government.

With the ultimate withdrawal of US and NATO troops, the 57-year-old Noor is one of the key characters as Afghanistan approaches what many fear will be a chaotic new chapter. He has a personal militia of tens of thousands of fighters under his command. He was once the governor of Balkh province, whose capital is Mazar-e-Sharif, and he still effectively administers the province. He has influence across the north as the leader of Jamiat-e-Islami, one of Afghanistan’s most powerful parties.

He and other warlords are sometimes bitter enemies, despite the fact that they are theoretically unified in their resistance to the Taliban. The possibility for violent disintegration is great, given the government’s weakness and the rebels’ gains.

Because the north has traditionally been the territory of US-allied warlords, the Taliban’s conquest of most of the isolated Badakhshan province is particularly noteworthy. During the Taliban’s leadership from 1996 to 2001, it was the only province that remained independent. It was originally a Jamiat-e-Islami bastion and the home province of Burhanuddin Rabbani, one of Noor’s predecessors as its leader. This is a condensed version of the information.