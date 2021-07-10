Afghan troops claim to have transported wounded to Tajikistan after their commanders fled.

After their commanders abandoned them when the Taliban captured a vital border crossing, Afghan soldiers reported taking their wounded friends across the border to Tajikistan.

After being airlifted back to Afghanistan, the troops, who were part of a group of over 1,000 who fled to Tajikistan after rebels stormed Shir Khan Bandar at the end of June, spoke to AFP this week.

The Taliban were making massive strides across Afghanistan at the time of their conversation, claiming control of 85 percent of the country.

Their most recent offensive began in early May, as the US and NATO completed the final soldier pullout after a 20-year occupation launched by the September 11 terrorist attacks.

At peace talks in Doha, the Taliban and the government were expected to agree on a political plan for the country, but the talks have mostly died out after months of deadlock, and the insurgents now appear to be focusing on a military victory.

The Taliban’s successes have sparked fears that without American air backing, Afghan security forces may quickly become demoralized and collapse.

Mehrullah, who goes by one name like many Afghans, was part of a battalion of 1,000 soldiers defending the Tajikistan border crossing near Kunduz city in the extreme north.

“In Shir Khan Bandar, we were under siege for a week. Our supply line was cut off,” the 27-year-old stated, describing uncertainty and a lack of contact between ground units.

According to Mehrullah, when the combat became more intense, several commanders abandoned their positions, leaving the foot soldiers with no alternative but to follow them.

“We would have fought the Taliban instead of retiring if there had been effective coordination between the center and the leadership of the port forces,” he claimed.

“We did not leave the harbor, but the commanders were chased out by the soldiers.”

Another soldier, Ainuddin, described how wounded soldiers were transported into Tajikistan by his comrades as the Taliban strengthened their grip on the border crossing.

Authorities in Tajikistan reported that 1,037 Afghan government forces had crossed into the former Soviet republic, and that they had granted them asylum and treated their wounds to “save their lives.”

“They closed off all roads to Kunduz after the siege of the port and a large Taliban attack,” Mehrullah claimed.

“We were forced to retire to the bridge, where we crossed into Tajikistan after an hour of fighting.”

Officials in Afghanistan recognize that supply lines are stressed and have been for some time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.