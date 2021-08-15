Afghan teenagers are being press-ganged by the Taliban.

Abdullah, 17, was compelled to haul rocket-propelled grenades up a nearby hill hours after the Taliban overran his community in northern Afghanistan last week — an unwilling and terrified militant recruit.

Abdullah claimed he was walking through Kunduz’s streets when he was approached by Taliban men.

He further said that the terrorists kidnapped another 30 to 40 youth, some of them were as young as 14, from outside a madrassa (Islamic school).

Abdullah remarked, “They asked us to take up arms and join their ranks.” “They threatened our parents with weapons when they arrived to seek for our release.”

Following a quick onslaught, the Taliban have essentially taken control of the country, aided in part by pressuring young people like Abdullah to be used as cannon fodder.

Insurgents attached a 20-kilogram (44-pound) backpack of RPGs to Abdullah’s back, placed a box of ammunition into each of his hands, and forced him to march, according to Abdullah.

His family was able to negotiate his freedom after a three-hour ordeal.

However, while they were about to depart, the insurgents returned to capture him and others.

“They were outperforming us. He stated, “I still have the markings.”

He claimed he was given an assault rifle and pushed into action an hour later, ordering him to assist in the attack on a police post.

Abdullah, his face reddened with teenage pimples, admitted, “I was shaking, I couldn’t handle my rifle.”

Afghan government forces retaliated with vigour.

When their backpacks detonated, three or four boys carrying firearms were hit and killed, according to Abdullah.

“One Taliban fighter was killed, while another sustained injuries to his leg and arm.”

When half of the Taliban fighters in Abdullah’s company were killed or wounded, he saw an opportunity to flee.

He put his rifle down and bolted, taking an hour to get home.

“I was stunned,” he said.

His family was fleeing the country, prepared to seek refuge in Kabul, the capital. They had pawned their things and borrowed money.

“We didn’t bring anything with us,” says the narrator. Abdullah added, “We even sold our food.”

Abdullah, his mom, grandfather, and brothers and sisters arrived in Kabul after a 15-hour drive.

They’ve been camping in a tent at a park in a northern suburb since then, where they spoke to AFP.

They just have what they can carry with them.

Abdullah said the Taliban gunmen beat him with the butt of their rifles while he resisted being press-ganged, and his stomach still hurts.

He now fantasizes about it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.