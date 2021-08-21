Afghan refugees seeking new lives abroad are stranded.

Hariss was forced to push up his escape plan due to the Taliban’s quick takeover of Afghanistan, only to find himself stranded on a Qatari airbase full of evacuees seeking for fresh life in the United States.

US authorities confirmed that evacuation operations from Afghanistan were halted for several hours on Friday due to overcrowding at the receiving base in Qatar, which was unable to accept any more evacuees.

“Thousands of Afghans are living in appalling conditions,” Hariss told AFP through WhatsApp.

“This is our third day here, and there is no WiFi, only one washroom, and one toilet,” said the 31-year-old, who arrived at the base on Wednesday and requested anonymity because he was afraid of retaliation.

“I’m still at the base, allegedly waiting to board a jet, although I’m not sure how long that will take. We don’t obtain any precise information right away. It’s impossible to find information.”

Officials in Qatar have stated that “all evacuated people are supplied with suitable housing and all other essential resources.”

Hariss, on the other hand, complained that he and other evacuees had been “awake for days” with him, and that his compatriots had provided little information about their next destination.

The US State Department has been chastised for not having enough people to process the large number of Afghans trying to enter the country and for constructing bureaucratic barriers.

On Friday, Major General Hank Taylor reported that US aircraft flew out of Kabul with 6,000 personnel on board until flights were suspended due to a backlog.

After US forces in Qatar arranged for onward flights for several refugees to the US military facility in Ramstein, Germany, operations from Kabul began late Friday.

Hariss, unlike the majority of his compatriots, holds a US residency visa and lives in Virginia with his family.

When Taliban forces approached the outskirts of Kabul, he had intended to flee on a commercial jet.

However, the city’s quick fall compelled him to forsake his original plan and join a US military airplane.

Hariss said numerous children, men, and women were sleeping on the floor at the enormous Al-Udeid facility in Qatar, which houses the region’s largest US airfield.

He told AFP, “I’ve given hundreds of individuals my (data) hotspot – and I have no idea how much I’ll be charged later.”

The situation at Kabul airport deteriorated on Saturday, with evacuation operations in turmoil.

President Joe Biden of the United States warned that the outcome of one of the “most challenging airlifts in history” was impossible to predict.

It’s been six days since the Taliban reclaimed power. Brief News from Washington Newsday.