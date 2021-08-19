Afghan refugees protest the Taliban’s takeover of Greece.

Hundreds of Afghan refugees in Greece marched to the streets on Thursday to protest the Taliban’s takeover of their nation, claiming they were concerned for the safety of relatives who remained in Afghanistan.

Around 500 protestors, many of them women and children, went to Syntagma Square outside the Greek parliament, holding the Afghan flag in black, red, and green, chanting “We don’t want Islamists in Afghanistan.”

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Greece presently hosts 40,000 long-term Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, making it the country’s largest migrant community.

Golbahar Shojayie, a 19-year-old refugee holding an Afghan flag in one hand, said she was “anxious and stressed” about the future of her country under Taliban rule.

“Women are not allowed to leave the house without a guy. She told AFP, “It’s horrific.”

She urged the Greek government to grant refuge to individuals fleeing the Taliban. “Please offer these people a somewhere to stay. Don’t leave these folks to their own devices!”

She stated she had spoken with her uncle the day before on the phone, and he had detailed how he and his family had fled to Pakistan under the cover of darkness.

Razia Bayoni, a 35-year-old Afghan woman who arrived in Greece three years ago with her three children and her husband, who lost a limb to a Taliban landmine, said, “I can’t sleep at night.”

“I found out that the Taliban slaughtered seven individuals in my hamlet, Malistan, southwest of Kabul,” she says.

She says she hasn’t heard from her family since “there’s no phone, no electricity” due of the Taliban.

“Women have strived for 20 years to be more independent, to have more control over their life. That is being destroyed by the Taliban,” she stated.

She claimed the demonstrators would march to the European Union’s offices in Athens “to emphasize that the Taliban are terrorists who will slaughter women and children.”

Julmurad Hussaini, 27, was one of the marchers, having arrived in Athens in 2019 after seeking sanctuary on the Greek island of Lesbos.

His relatives in his home region of Samangon are “in hiding” because they lack the financial means to travel to Europe, he told AFP.

Sijadullah Zakhel, who has been in Greece for four years, said he used to call his family in Afghanistan once a week, but now he calls them every day, fearful for their safety.

“I am 21 years old, and I have not seen a single pleasant day in Afghanistan,” he says. I want my family to move here because there isn’t as much worry here.”

Brief News from Washington Newsday.