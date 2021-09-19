Afghan Refugees Participate in a Traditional Bike Ride in Mexico City.

Four Afghan women from the country’s robotics team, who fled to Mexico when the Taliban took control of Kabul last month, took part in a bike parade in the city on Sunday to welcome the women.

The women went to the Monument to the Revolution, in the heart of Mexico City, with scores of other bikers, for the event named “Mexico embraces you.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a team of roughly 20 young women, who earned a special honor at the 2017 World Robotics Championship, developed a novel form of respirator made of old automobile components.

“First and foremost, we want to express our gratitude to the Mexican government for providing all of these facilities for us,” one of the team members, who requested anonymity for security reasons, told AFP.

The group, which included five members of the team and one of their partners, were the first Afghan refugees to arrive in Mexico after the Taliban retook the nation from the US-backed government last month after 20 years.

Since then, 391 Afghans – largely interpreters and their families – have arrived in Mexico, fearing a return of the Taliban’s traditionally severe practices.

Mexico’s deputy foreign minister, Martha Delgado, who planned the team’s humanitarian resettlement, rode beside them on her bicycle, a popular Sunday afternoon activity in Mexico City.

“(We want to thank) especially Ms. Vice Minister, who is always helpful for us and makes all of these facilities for us, to be here, to have fun, to see around Mexico, and to get acquainted with everything,” a member of the robotics team said as the group posed for photos wearing shirts given to them.

Three of the young women cycled approached the landmark Angel of Independence statue after a short speech, while another rode a taxi tricycle.

The party then joined the hundreds of other cyclists pedaling along the Paseo de la Reforma, which is blocked to vehicular traffic on Sundays to accommodate the weekly ride.

According to Mexican officials, the women have received threats from Islamist fanatics.

When they arrived in Mexico, the Taliban’s spokesperson remarked, “Our dreams will not die because of the Taliban.”