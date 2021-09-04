Afghan refugees in Qatar’s World Cup complex are concerned about their families’ safety.

Qatar has put a lot of money into hosting the 2022 World Cup, but the official accommodations are now housing Afghan refugees, which is not what the organizing committee had in mind.

Ahmad Wali Sarhadi, 28, who arrived a few days ago and is now one of roughly 600 refugees housed in the complex, the most of whom are journalists, adds, “In our home, we don’t have facilities” like air conditioning or flat-screen TVs.

Doha, Qatar’s capital, has become a significant transit hub for Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban’s takeover, who have been transported out aboard evacuation planes.

Sarhadi says he endures sleepless nights wondering about his family back home, despite being comfortable in the neat, furnished ground floor flat he shares with Khalid Andish, 24.

Antidepressants have taken the sting out of his emotions, and he unpacks his experiences in a fast, continuous stream of words.

Sarhadi’s current circumstances would have been unimaginable as recently as late August, when he was still living in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s southern province, with his wife and five children ranging in age from two to thirteen.

He claims to have been on the Taliban’s hit list for two and a half years, despite working as a journalist and for an American-funded aid organization, and sounds like a guy still on the run even in Qatar.

“When we heard them coming down the street, there was a two-meter wall by my house, so I leaped over to the other side” to get away.

Even though “she was crying,” he called his wife to say he was on his way to grab a taxi to travel to Kabul and urged her not to tell anyone.

To escape detection, he continues, he “put on a turban to seem like a Taliban.” “I tried to call my folks afterwards, but the phone was down.”

In order to get through the gates, he arrived at the airport every day at 7:00 a.m. once he arrived in the capital.

Contacts at the Committee to Protect Journalists and other organizations that assist Afghan journalists eventually gave his name on to the Qataris, who arranged for him to board a plane out.

Andish, who worked at a local radio station in Kabul, claims he was aware that he was on the Taliban’s “kill list” before he left.

He hasn’t heard from his brothers and sister since he escaped on August 15, and he doesn’t have a wife or children of his own.

Andish says, "They're in danger."