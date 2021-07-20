Afghan President Ashraf Ghani claims the Taliban have “no intention or willingness” to make peace.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani claimed the Taliban have “no intention or willingness” to negotiate after at least three rockets were fired near the presidential palace in a suspected Taliban strike.

Ghani stated, “The Taliban have no intention or willingness to make peace.” “We have demonstrated that we have the will, willingness, and ability to sacrifice for peace.”

According to Mirwais Stanikzai, the interior minister’s spokesman, there were no injuries, but the incident has raised concerns about the state of the country and the country’s future possible peace, as it occurred as US and NATO soldiers complete their final exit from Afghanistan.

More than 95 percent of American forces have left Afghanistan, and President Joe Biden stated earlier this month that the pullout will be completed by August 31.

Although no one claimed credit for the rocket strike right once, police fanned out around the area. A automobile parked on a nearby street was entirely damaged, according to the police, and was used as a rocket launcher.

The palace is surrounded by a so-called Green Zone, which is reinforced with massive cement blast walls and barbed wire, and nearby streets have been closed for years.

Many Afghans are concerned that as foreign forces go and the Taliban gain greater influence on the ground, the war-torn country will descend further into disorder and violence. The Taliban have recently taken control of numerous districts and vital border crossings with neighboring countries.

In his address to the country following morning prayers for the important Muslim festival Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” Ghani said, “This Eid has been named after Afghan soldiers to recognize their sacrifices and heroism, especially in the last three months.”

Afghan forces, on the other hand, have complained about being short on reinforcements and supplies, and have frequently run out of food as the Taliban approached. Afghan army often chose to surrender rather than fight. According to a watchdog group in Washington that monitors US expenditures in Afghanistan, troops are highly disillusioned and corruption is prevalent. Following their withdrawal, the US and NATO have agreed to invest $4 billion per year on Afghan forces through 2024, with the US providing the most of the funds.

