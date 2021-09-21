Afghan merchants are concerned about the future as the Taliban’s takeover increases costs.

Merchants in Herat, Afghanistan’s ancient commercial center, are worried about their future after being affected by Taliban tax collection and a backlog of goods clearing customs.

The country’s third-largest city serves as a strategic hub along the ancient Silk Road, with close ties to Iran and Turkmenistan, and is a major source of revenue.

Although the Taliban blame the former government’s severe corruption for the spike in import costs, businesspeople in Herat claim they would go bankrupt unless the hardline Islamists slash taxes.

Merchant Faghir Ahmad told AFP, “I’m feeling really hopeless.”

Food prices have risen, the cost of fuel has risen, and there are fewer opportunities to make money since the Taliban stormed to power in mid-August.

Afghanistan’s central bank is cut off from the world banking system and its own foreign currency reserves, and has only a quarter of its typical funding.

It means that cash is scarce, and banks are imposing a $200 weekly withdrawal limit per person.

“Initially, when the Taliban arrived, the people were overjoyed because we felt that security was on the way, but now the price of everything has gone up, and people are unable to purchase things,” said Ahmad, who imports food from Iran into the western city.

Ahmad was one of roughly 40 Herat business owners who spoke out against taxes and a backlog of 3,000 trucks waiting to be processed at a raucous Herat municipal Chamber of Commerce meeting this week.

Customs officers have long been accused of accepting bribes from traders and pocketing the money rather than collecting revenue for the government.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban had not raised taxes, but were instead collecting them properly for the first time.

“The previous government’s system had a lot of corruption issues, but it was fine,” said Abdul Latif Yousufzei, a food and cleaning products trader.

“We don’t have any problems with corruption under this (Taliban) regime, but the taxes have been raised, and we can’t afford to pay that much. I’m not optimistic about the future.”

At Herat’s customs clearance centre this week, workers unloaded plastic bottle tops, plates, salt cakes and long-life cream cheese from trucks into warehouses in the midday heat.

The labourers told AFP that since the Taliban took control of the facility, their already-meagre wages have gone down, and sometimes they don't know if they will be paid.