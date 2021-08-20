Afghan men’s skulls and stomachs were ripped open as they fell off a US carrier mid-flight.

Two Afghani people hanging to the side of a US carrier in a desperate bid to flee the Taliban died in mid-air, revealing the horrible face of the humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. Their heads and stomachs were cracked open when the two men tumbled over a house approximately five miles from the Kabul international airport.

The bodies landing on the roof sounded like bombs going off, said to Wali Salek, a 49-year-old security guard in Kabul. His house was shaken by the collision, and the plaster on his ceiling broke loose.

When Salek went up on his roof to investigate what had happened, he discovered blood splattered all over the place. There were two terribly disfigured bodies. “Their intestines and heads were split open. Over a video call, Salek told a Scroll reporter in Delhi that their brains had come out.

“At first, I mistook them [on the roof]for Taliban guys who had been thrown from the plane, but we [neighbors]double-checked the bodies.”

The two victims’ bodies were carried to a nearby mosque, where identity cards were discovered in their pockets.

Their relatives were notified of their deaths later.

According to the birth certificate recovered inside his coat pocket, one of the victims was Shafiullah Hotak, who was 25 or 27 years old. The second victim appeared to be under the age of 20 and lacked any form of identification. The fatality, however, is believed to be Fida Mohammad, a child from a neighbouring town, according to mosque employees.

On Thursday, Afghanistan’s sports federation reported that a 17-year-old national youth team player was among those killed in Monday’s chaos at the airport, where people were spotted sprinting alongside the plane on the tarmac. According to the New York Times, Zaki Anwari was one of the persons in the mob who tried to flee the nation by clinging to the side of a US Air Force Boeing C-17.

On Facebook, the federation stated, “Anwari was one of hundreds of young people who wished to flee the nation and, in an incident, jumped off an American military plane and perished.”

According to the BBC, no information regarding when he died or fell was released.

Human remains were recovered in the wheel well of the C-17 when it landed at al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, in addition to online videos and press claims of individuals falling from the plane as it took off. Brief News from Washington Newsday.