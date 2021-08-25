Afghan Journalists and Girls Robotics Team Members are welcomed in Mexico.

Around 130 Afghan migrants, including members of a girls robotics team and journalists, have arrived in Mexico, fleeing the Taliban-controlled country for fear of their lives.

As he met the media workers at Mexico City airport, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard stated, “It’s about people who are risking their lives to report, to communicate, who are committed to freedom of expression.”

The journalists, including New York Times employees, arrived in Mexico with their families early Wednesday in a Qatari military plane via Doha.

They arrived in a country that, like Afghanistan, is one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists.

Ebrard had previously met several members of the robotics team at the airport, none of whom could be recognized for security concerns, and four of them gave a news conference.

One of the group members remarked of host Mexico, “They have not only rescued our lives, but they have also preserved our dreams.”

“Our stories will not regretfully come to an end because of the Taliban,” she said through a translator, her face obscured under a Covid-19 mask.

“We ladies would confront hardships under this regime…

“That is why we are grateful to be here,” she expressed her gratitude.

The girls and one of their partners have been awarded humanitarian visas valid for up to 180 days, with the option to renew or request for a status change in the future.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we want to tell them they are home,” Ebrard said.

The robotics team, which is part of a broader organization of high-achieving high school females known as the “Afghan Dreamers,” has roughly 20 members, the majority of whom are still in their teens.

The girls made news in 2017 when they were denied visas to compete in a robotics competition in Washington, but then-President Donald Trump intervened and permitted them to travel.

They worked on a low-cost medical ventilator out of vehicle parts last year in the hopes of bolstering hospital equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Taliban’s takeover of power a little more than a week ago has sparked a chaotic mass departure, as many Afghans fear a recurrence of the extremists’ violent interpretation of Islamic law from 1996 to 2001.

Girls were barred from attending school, women were confined to their houses, and crimes were punishable by public stonings and executions.

Though the Taliban have promised a softer, more inclusive administration this time, assuring women’s rights within what they regard to be their legitimate territory. Brief News from Washington Newsday.