Afghan government employees returning to work are being turned back by the Taliban.

Taliban insurgents in Kabul prevented Afghan government employees from returning to work on Saturday, the first day of the week.

Government facilities, banks, passport offices, schools, and universities have generally stayed shuttered since the hardline Islamist party seized power six days ago.

In recent days, just a few private telecommunications firms have been operational.

“I went to work this morning, but the Taliban at the gate told us they hadn’t received any orders to reopen government offices,” Hamdullah, a government employee, said.

“They instructed us to keep an eye on the TV or listen to the radio for an announcement on when we would be able to return to work.”

After surging to power at a rate that startled the world, the Taliban have yet to form a government.

One of the biggest concerns among Afghans in the disarray of a disintegrated government is continuing to make a living.

Except for Taliban checkpoints and patrolling militants, most highways in the capital were vacant.

According to an AFP report, roads leading to the foreign ministry in central Kabul were also closed.

On the condition of anonymity, he stated, “They aren’t letting anyone to enter the ministry building.”

“One of them even advised me to hold off until the new minister and directors were named.”

Traders claimed the foreign exchange market was also closed as it awaited orders from the central bank.

Another Kabul municipality employee expressed dissatisfaction with the Taliban’s refusal to restore offices.

“I came with high hopes but left disappointed,” said a Kabul municipality employee, whose office was also closed.

Workers in the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation’s Kabul headquarters, on the other hand, were allowed to enter after showing their ID cards, according to a staffer.