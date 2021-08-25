Afghan girls from the robotics team have arrived in Mexico.

After leaving their Taliban-controlled nation, five members of an Afghan girls robotics team were welcomed into Mexico on Tuesday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard met the team members at the Mexico City airport, and four of them addressed a press conference shortly after landing.

One of the group members remarked of host Mexico, “They have not only rescued our lives, but they have also preserved our dreams.”

“Our stories will not regretfully come to an end because of the Taliban,” she said through a translator, her face obscured under a Covid-19 mask.

“We ladies would confront hardships under this regime…

“That is why we are grateful to be here,” she expressed her gratitude.

The girls and one of their partners have been awarded humanitarian visas valid for up to 180 days, with the option to renew or request for a status change in the future.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we want to tell them they are home,” Ebrard said.

The robotics team, which is part of a broader organization of high-achieving high school females known as the “Afghan Dreamers,” has roughly 20 members, the majority of whom are still in their teens.

The girls made news in 2017 when they were denied visas to compete in a robotics competition in Washington, but then-President Donald Trump intervened and permitted them to travel.

They worked on a low-cost medical ventilator out of vehicle parts last year in the hopes of bolstering hospital equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Taliban’s takeover of power a little more than a week ago has sparked a chaotic mass departure, as many Afghans fear a recurrence of the extremists’ violent interpretation of Islamic law from 1996 to 2001.

Girls were barred from attending school, women were confined to their houses, and crimes were punishable by public stonings and executions.

Many Afghans are suspicious, despite the Taliban’s promises of a softer, more inclusive administration this time around, including guarantees of women’s rights within what they deem Islamic limitations.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN human rights director, said Tuesday that she had received solid information that the Taliban were already restricting women, and she cautioned them not to cross that “red line.”