Afghan Forces Defend Pakistani Border Crossing

After initiating an offensive to reclaim the crucial border crossing with Pakistan, Afghan forces clashed with Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak on Friday, as the rebels reinforced their grip in the north and fought for the stronghold of an infamous warlord.

After violent overnight combat, AFP correspondents on the site said that dozens of Taliban fighters were being treated at a Pakistani hospital near the border.

“One of our men was killed, and hundreds of others were injured,” Mullah Muhammad Hassan, a Taliban rebel, told AFP near Chaman, Pakistan, just five kilometers (three miles) from the border.

The battle over the border comes as the Taliban draw in on the stronghold of long-time rival Abdul Rashid Dostum, whose militia forces have departed Sheberghan, the capital of Jowzjan province, according to a Taliban spokesman.

In a WhatsApp message, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated the organization had “taken the city gate,” adding that “Dostum’s militia left the city and retreated towards the airport.”

The Taliban had reached the province capital’s gates, according to the deputy governor of Jowzjan, but government forces were striking back against the extremists.

Dostum has commanded one of the greatest militias in the north for years, earning a terrifying reputation in the 1990s during its struggle against the Taliban — as well as charges that his soldiers slaughtered thousands of insurgent prisoners of war.

The Kabul government’s recent expectations that militia groups can help boost the country’s overstretched military would be dashed if his fighters were to flee or retire.

As violence raged across the country, a verbal spat between Kabul and Islamabad erupted after the Afghan vice-president accused Pakistani forces of providing “close air assistance to the Taliban in certain regions.”

Pakistan strongly refuted the claim, saying it “took required steps within its borders to secure our own forces and population,” according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

“We recognize the Afghan government’s right to conduct operations on its sovereign territory,” the statement continued.

Residents in Spin Boldak, which was captured by the Taliban on Wednesday, claimed the rebels and troops were fighting in the town’s main bazaar.

“There is a lot of fighting,” Mohammad Zahir remarked.

The border crossing allows direct access to Pakistan’s Balochistan area, where the Taliban’s top leadership has been based for decades, as well as an unknown number of reserve militants who enter Afghanistan on a daily basis to strengthen the Taliban’s numbers.

