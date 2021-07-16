Afghan forces are battling to reclaim a Pakistani border crossing.

After initiating an assault to seize the crucial border crossing with Pakistan, Afghan forces clashed with Taliban insurgents in Spin Boldak on Friday, as regional capitals stepped up efforts to bring the warring parties together.

After violent overnight combat, AFP correspondents on the site said that dozens of Taliban fighters were being treated at a Pakistani hospital near the border.

“One of our men was killed, and hundreds of others were injured,” Mullah Muhammad Hassan, a Taliban rebel, told AFP near Chaman, Pakistan, just five kilometers (three miles) from the border.

The battle over the border comes as the Afghan government and Pakistani military engage in a verbal spat after the Afghan Vice President accused the Pakistani military of providing “close air assistance to Taliban in certain regions.”

Pakistan strongly refuted the claim, saying it “took required steps within its borders to secure our own forces and population,” according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

“We recognize the Afghan government’s right to conduct operations on its sovereign territory,” the statement continued.

Residents in Spin Boldak, which was captured by the Taliban on Wednesday, reported the Taliban and army were fighting near the town’s main bazaar.

“There is a lot of fighting,” Mohammad Zahir remarked.

The border crossing allows direct access to Pakistan’s Balochistan area, where the Taliban’s top leadership has been based for decades, as well as an unknown number of reserve militants who enter Afghanistan on a regular basis to assist replenish the Taliban’s ranks.

As combat raged, Pakistan announced on Thursday that a special summit on Afghanistan would be held in Islamabad over the weekend, though Taliban officials were not invited.

According to local media, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s adviser requested that the Islamabad summit be postponed because negotiators were already on their way to Qatar.

The Taliban have used the final stages of foreign army withdrawal to launch a series of lightning offensives across the country, capturing a swath of districts and border crossings as well as surrounding provincial capitals.

Following the US-led invasion in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, foreign troops have been stationed in Afghanistan for nearly two decades.

They’ve been mostly absent in recent months, but fears are mounting that government forces may be overrun if they don’t get the crucial air assistance they offer.

Many people have been surprised by the Taliban’s pace and size of attack, which observers believe looks to be aimed at forcing the government to sue for peace on the border. Brief News from Washington Newsday.