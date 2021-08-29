Afghan athletes are in tears as the British light up Super Sunday.

Officials claimed Afghanistan’s competitors were in tears when they arrived at the Tokyo Paralympics, where Britain’s wheelchair rugby team won one of the 63 gold medals on Super Sunday.

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli of Afghanistan were evacuated to France last weekend in a “huge global effort,” according to the International Paralympic Committee.

“The gathering in the athletes’ village was a very emotional experience. “Everyone in the room was crying,” said Craig Spence, a representative for the IPC.

The appearance of the Afghan flag at Tuesday’s Opening Ceremony was the “initial step” in keeping the door open for the athletes, according to Spence, and their arrival was “a very strong message of optimism to many others around the world.”

On Thursday, Khudadadi will compete in the women’s -49kg K44 taekwondo. Rasouli, a sprinter, will compete in the men’s T47 long jump on Tuesday after arriving too late for his preferred T47 100m.

“As you might expect after such a tumultuous week, both athletes were fatigued after their flight yesterday night,” Spence continued.

Britain won their first-ever wheelchair rugby gold on Day 5 of the Games, defeating the United States 54-49 in the final.

The British had never won a medal in the event before, but a valiant effort beat out the Americans, who were seeking to improve on their silver medal from Rio five years ago.

Jim Roberts of the United Kingdom, who led the scoring with 24 tries, commented, “What a fantastic shift that was — that was one to remember.”

“I play every game with the goal of winning, so that’s why I came.”

Japan won bronze by defeating Australia 60-52, leaving the Australians without a medal for the third time in a row.

“It’ll be difficult to see every other team win a medal while we walk home empty-handed, but that’s what happens when you’re not the best,” Australia captain Ryley Batt said.

At Odaiba Marine Park on Sunday, American Kendall Gretsch snatched triathlon gold right on the line in a dramatic finish after Australia’s Lauren Parker had led nearly the whole race.

On the final lap, Parker was impeded by backmarkers, and the key seconds were missed, allowing Gretsch to reel her in and win by less than the length of her wheelchair.

Gretsch explained, “I couldn’t see her in front of me until halfway through the lap.”

“I was like, ‘Hey!’ as soon as I spotted her. You. Brief News from Washington Newsday.