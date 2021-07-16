Afghan Asylum Seeker Sentenced to Life in Prison for Knife Attacks in Sweden

A young Afghan asylum seeker was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for hurting seven people in Sweden earlier this year in a knife attack.

On March 3, police shot and detained Tamin Sultani, 22, after he went on an almost 20-minute spree. While terrorism was ruled out as a motive, he was charged with seven counts of attempted murder.

Sultani will be deported after his term, according to the Eksjo District Court, who expressed a desire to return to Afghistan.

Tamin Sultani allegedly used a kitchen knife from his residence “because he was so enraged” about something profane done to his deity and “intended to kill that individual,” according to the district court.

Continue reading for more Associated Press reporting:

Sultani assaulted seven men in the small village of Vetlanda, some 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city, with a 22-centimeter (8.7-inch) blade.

Three of the victims were able to survive life-threatening injuries; two were gravely injured, two were moderately injured, and one was slightly damaged. The attacker was initially claimed to have used an ax, but it was later discovered that Sultani was equipped with a knife.

The court stated that “no evidence has surfaced that Tamim Sultani planned to damage or attempt to kill the seven plaintiffs in the case in advance,” adding that he did not know the persons he attacked.

The district court, on the other hand, found that there was a “clear threat” that those attacked would die, and that Sultani “had intended aggression towards people’s critical organs in all cases.”

The court noted that Sultani informed the court that he knew the teenage girls laughed at him but were terrified of the knife, so he hid it in his sleeve.

In 2016, Sultani applied for asylum in Sweden. During the trial, he stated that he had been unable to find work and had only been able to work in several internships. He was no longer able to study or work once his temporary residence permission expired.

Sultani claimed he attempted suicide twice in the week leading up to the knife attacks.

“It was as though my brain had ceased to function. He told the court, “I felt really horrible mentally.” The man was not mentally unstable at the time, according to a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. This is a condensed version of the information.