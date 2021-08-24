Afghan accidentally airlifted out of Kabul despite being on a no-fly list.

In a potential security violation, a person on Britain’s no-fly list was unintentionally flown to Birmingham as part of the UK’s evacuation from the war-torn country.

According to the authorities, the individual is no longer regarded a person of interest.

The “no-fly list” is designed to prevent people from entering the UK who are considered a security concern, such as those with a criminal record or a history of terrorism.

According to Sky News, the person, who has not been recognized by the government, arrived on British soil on a military plane and officials were alerted “overnight.”

After an assessment by the Home Office, the government determined that the individual was no longer a person of interest and that they were free to leave.

“An individual was flagged to the Home Office as part of the rigorous screening procedure, which involved the police, security services, and others,” a spokeswoman for the Home Office said.

However, after additional examination, security agencies and law enforcement have determined that they are not a person of interest.”

The news shows that the Home Office’s no-fly list mechanism has severe flaws.

The ministry has been approached for comment by this website.

Other lawmakers chastised the blunder. Labour’s shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said, “An organized departure strategy would have guaranteed the appropriate checks were in place, so this kind of lapse couldn’t happen.”

Thousands of Britons, as well as Afghans who worked with the UK government in Afghanistan, have been flown back to the UK. Thousands more, though, are still awaiting planes at Kabul’s international airport.

The United States has set an August 31 deadline for Western military forces to leave Central Asia, giving governments only hours to evacuate their nationals. However, many fear that, as the Taliban tightens its control, they will not be able to exit the country safely after the deadline.

At a summit of the G7 international leaders on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask US President Joe Biden for a deadline extension so that more flights can be used to evacuate people.

However, the Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, stated that extending the deadline would mean prolonging the occupation of the country.

The rapidity with which practically all provinces have entered.