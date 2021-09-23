Aerial Photographs Capture the Mid-Eruption of the La Palma Volcano

As the island continues to deal with the aftermath of the eruption, incredible aerial photographs of the La Palma volcano pouring lava into the night sky have been captured.

On Sunday, the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island erupted for the first time in 50 years, spewing volcanic ash, hazardous fumes, and acid droplets into the air.

According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, scientists have estimated the plume originating from the mouth of “Old Summit” at two miles high, with up to 11,500 tons of sulphur dioxide pouring into the air per day (INVOLCAN).

INVOLCAN reported that a wall of lava six feet high flowed from the volcano at a scorching 1,075 degrees Celsius (more than 1,800 degrees F), forcing thousands of inhabitants and tourists to flee. Houses, businesses, farms, and infrastructure along the route of the magma river have been consumed in flames that have already covered 154 hectares.

Based on recent volcanic activity, INVOLCAN predicts that people will be dealing with the aftermath for up to three months. Over 26,000 earthquakes have been registered since September 11, with the biggest registering 4.2 on the Richter scale.

The volcanic explosion on the island, which is home to about 85,000 people, caused multiple fissures, with the force of the eruption “deforming” the terrain.

“Until last Monday, September 20th, the area affected by the eruption at Old Summit had been deformed by more than 20 cm. The magma’s push towards the rocks around it generated this deformation, according to INVOLCAN in a Spanish article.

On Tuesday, the volcano erupted again, resulting in red-hot lava spurting from the volcano, which was photographed by a satellite. Maxar Technologies took the photos, which were shot just before midnight.

“The Canaria Seismic Network is recording in the last 4 hours a strong increase in the magnitude of the volcanic tremor in the Old Summit, which is an indicator of the intensity of the Strombolian explosive activity in the active mouths at the moment,” INVOLCAN said that evening, translating from Spanish.

The lava flow is on its way to reach the Atlantic Ocean, which might result in gas clouds and more explosions.

“At the Volcano Summit, INVOLCAN will continue to monitor the progress of this new seismic swarm. This is a condensed version of the information.