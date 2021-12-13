Adults Line Up for COVID Boosters in Days, Omicron Variant Could Outpace Delta Variant in U.K.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement on Sunday night that all eligible people should obtain the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, long lineups for the vaccine began forming in the United Kingdom on Monday.

Omicron instances are on the rise across the country, with health officials stating that cases are doubling every two to three days. Omicron is on track to overtake Delta as the most common coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom.

Despite the fact that the December 31 deadline only applies to England, Johnson emphasized that all parts of the United Kingdom should accelerate their booster implementation.

According to Johnson, the United Kingdom just reported its first Omicron death, and ten people are currently hospitalized due to the strain.

Only over 40% of British people over the age of 12 have received a booster vaccine, despite the fact that over 80% have received two doses. Giving a booster shot to everyone above the age of 18 by December 31 would need almost one million shots per day.

This goal, according to Johnson, might be achieved if other “normal” medical treatments are postponed. Around 750 soldiers and volunteers will also assist in the vaccination of people all around the country.

“I think we need to put the assumption that (Omicron) is a milder variant of the virus to one side and just understand the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the community,” Johnson said while touring a London vaccination center. “The best thing we can do is all get our boosters,” says the narrator. Boosters would “reinforce our wall of vaccine protection” against an expected “tidal surge of Omicron,” according to Johnson. On Sunday, the British government increased the country’s official coronavirus hazard level, warning that Omicron’s rapid spread “adds new and rapidly increasing risk to the public and health-care providers.” Scientists in South Africa, where Omicron was initially discovered, say there are evidence that the variant may produce less severe disease than Delta, but it’s too early to say for sure. Health officials across the world are keeping a close eye on Britain to see how an Omicron outbreak plays out in a country with a population that is older and more vaccinated than South Africa’s.

Existing vaccines, according to the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency, appear to be less efficient in preventing the disease. This is a condensed version of the information.