Adorable Cheetah Quadruplets Celebrate Their First Birthday at Vienna Zoo

At an Austrian zoo, four adorable and lively cheetah quadruplets recently celebrated their first birthday by basking in the sun in their outdoor cage.

Sibaya and Malkia, two females, and Tuli and Paka, two males, live at the world’s oldest zoo, the Tiergarten Schonbrunn Zoo in Vienna, where they celebrated their one-year anniversary on June 22.

“All four of them are nearly as tall as their mother. “You have to look twice to tell them apart from [their mother]Afra,” said zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck.

According to the zoo director, the quads are self-sufficient and do not require maternal care. They’re already eating the same amount of meat as adult cheetahs — up to two 4.4-pound meat meals per day.

“Their mother is no longer required to keep a constant check on them. Folko Balfanz, the head of the Zoo department, said, “The four siblings jump around and chase each other until dust is swirling through the air.”

The zoo conducted an experiment to see if large cats, like domestic cats, enjoy snuggling together in oversized cardboard boxes to celebrate the cubs’ first birthday.

They were quickly torn apart by the animals.

“Our cheetahs were quite inquisitive about the strange objects and approached them with caution. “The rambunctious kids sniffed the boxes, then dragged them away and tore them apart,” Balfanz explained.

Cheetahs are classed as “Vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, but experts are advocating for them to be listed as “Endangered” after a recent research found dramatic population decreases.

The Tiergarten Schonbrunn Zoo’s cheetahs are part of the EAZA Ex-situ Program, which used to be called the European Endangered Species Program.

EAZA is an organization for the European zoo and aquarium community that links over 340 membership organizations in 41 countries. Its mission is to promote cooperation for furthering regional collection planning and wildlife conservation, mainly through coordinated breeding programs of wild animals.

In accordance with the program’s objectives, the two cheetah males, Tuli and Paka, will be transferred to other zoos when they turn one and a half years old, while their female siblings Sibaya and Malkia will remain in the Viennese zoo for an undetermined period of time.

This story was provided to This website by Zenger. This is a brief summary.