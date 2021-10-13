Adele’s next album will be released on November 19th.

Adele confirmed on Wednesday that her highly awaited new album, her first in six years, will be released on November 19.

She began recording “30” three years ago, at a period when her life was “a maze of pure disaster and inner torment,” she wrote on Twitter.

Adele has sold millions of albums worldwide and won a host of honors, including an Oscar and 15 Grammys, so this is perhaps the year’s most anticipated release.

She ended a five-year silence with a Vogue interview last week in which she discussed her “year of anxiety” and living as a recluse.

It started with two cancelled gigs at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2017 owing to vocal issues, and ended with her totally removing herself from the public eye.

Her marriage was also falling apart during this time.

“Along the road, I’ve discovered a lot of shocking home truths about myself.” She remarked on Twitter, “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones.”

“I’ve finally rediscovered my feeling.” I’d even go so far as to say I’ve never felt more at ease in my life.

“As a result, I’m finally ready to release this record.”

Adele’s most recent album, “25,” outsold every other form of entertainment in the United Kingdom in 2015, including video games and blockbuster films.