Adele Reveals Tracklist For Comeback Album “I Drink Wine”

The tracklist for Adele’s highly awaited comeback album has been unveiled, and it contains songs like “I Drink Wine” and “Cry Your Heart Out.”

Her first album in six years, “30,” will be released on November 19.

The singer’s 12-song tracklist begins with “Strangers By Nature” and concludes with “Love is a Game.”

“Woman Like Me,” “Hold On,” and “To Be Loved” are among the other songs on the album.

Adele previously stated that she began recording “30” three years ago, when her life was “a maze of sheer disaster and inner torment.”

The 33-year-old megastar revealed she had a “year of anxiety” in the six years since her last album, during which her marriage fell apart.

“Easy On Me,” the first single from her next album, has led the British charts since its debut two weeks ago.

With an interview for Vogue published last month, the Oscar and Grammy-winning singer ended a five-year silence by talking about living like a recluse while battling anxiety.

“Along the road, I’ve discovered some shocking personal realities about myself. I’ve shed a lot of layers while still adding new ones “She expressed herself on Twitter.

“I’ve finally regained my senses. I’d even go so far as to say I’ve never felt more at ease in my life.”